Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TYL opened at $398.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

