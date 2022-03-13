Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

UBER stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,454,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

