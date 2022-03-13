UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 184,583 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

