UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter.

SPB opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

