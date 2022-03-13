UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $18,078,701. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.17. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

