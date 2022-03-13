UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 95,715 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

