UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Terminix Global worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Terminix Global by 261.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

