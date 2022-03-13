UBS Group AG Buys 19,781 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $60.91 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

