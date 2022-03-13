UBS Group AG Increases Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

