UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. UiPath makes up 1.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $200,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 263.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $109,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 4,941,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

