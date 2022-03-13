Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,887. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average is $381.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.