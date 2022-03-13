Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $18.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average is $381.44. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

