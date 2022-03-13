United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UAPC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

United American Petroleum Company Profile

United American Petroleum Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm acquires leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and expansion of properties subject to leases.

