United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 130,844 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.