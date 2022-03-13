US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Up 58.7% in February

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

ECOL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

