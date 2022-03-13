US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 2,319,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

