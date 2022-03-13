USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in USD Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in USD Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in USD Partners by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.