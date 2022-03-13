UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

