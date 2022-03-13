V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.50. 4,160,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,349. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

