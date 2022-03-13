Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vale by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,685 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vale by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.07 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

