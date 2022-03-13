Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 3.4% After Earnings Beat

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.11. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.69. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

