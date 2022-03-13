Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 1,436,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,201. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

