Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

