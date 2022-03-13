VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,735,000.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. 28,279,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

