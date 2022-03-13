Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.