Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Domani Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $386.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

