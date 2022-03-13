Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

VTEB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

