Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

