Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

