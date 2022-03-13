Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

