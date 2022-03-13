Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.