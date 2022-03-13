Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLDR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

VLDR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $168,400 and have sold 25,741,141 shares worth $59,429,824. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

