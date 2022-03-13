Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

