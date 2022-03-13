Viacoin Price Tops $0.0741 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,389.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00270932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

