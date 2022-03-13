Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Video River Networks stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Video River Networks has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

