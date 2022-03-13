Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

