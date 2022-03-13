Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,931,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
