Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,931,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

