Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 2,296.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

