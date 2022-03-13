Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -2.54. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.99.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

