Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $170.36. 4,869,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

