Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 24,050 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,653,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 341,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

