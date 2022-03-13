Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,067,140. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,243. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

