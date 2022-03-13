Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

