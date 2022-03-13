Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

SEAT opened at $10.26 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

