Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 5,737,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,047. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.