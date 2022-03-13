Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 269.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

