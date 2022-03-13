Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

