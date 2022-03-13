Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 73,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.