Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 146,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,559. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 941,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 214.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

