Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 146,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,559. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
