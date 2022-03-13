Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 576.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. 4,380,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.